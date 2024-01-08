Esta es la lista completa de ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2024
Los Globos de Oro establecieron el tono para la próxima entrega de los premios Oscar y reflejaron los desafíos y triunfos de la industria a lo largo de 2023
La esperada temporada de premios de 2024 ha sido oficialmente inaugurada con la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro , un evento de renombre que celebra lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Este año, la industria cinematográfica y televisiva vivió momentos trascendentales, desde la huelga de actores y guionistas que paralizó temporalmente la industria hasta el impacto de fenómenos cinematográficos como Barbie y Oppenheimer.
La ceremonia de los Globos de Oro no solo establece el tono para los premios Oscar, sino que también refleja las experiencias y desafíos que enfrentó la industria a lo largo de 2023. A continuación, presentamos la lista completa de ganadores en las diversas categorías:
Cine
Mejor Película de Drama:
- “ Oppenheimer ” (Universal Pictures)
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- “Maestro” (Netflix)
- “Past Lives” (A24)
- “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
- “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)
Mejor Película de Comedia o Musical:
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “ Barbie ” (Warner Bros.)
- “American Fiction” (MGM)
- “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
- “May December” (Netflix)
- “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor Película de habla no inglesa:
- “Anatomy of a Fall” - Francia (Neon)
- “Fallen Leaves” - Finlandia (Mubi)
- “Io Capitano” - Italia (01 Distribution)
- “Past Lives” - Estados Unidos (A24)
- “La sociedad de la nieve” - España (Netflix)
- “The Zone of Interest” - Reino Unido (A24)
Mejor Película Animada:
- “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)
- “Elemental” (Disney)
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
- “Suzume” (Toho Co.)
- “Wish” (Disney)
Logro Cinematográfico y Taquilla:
- “Barbie”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
- “John Wick: Chapter 4"
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”
Mejor Director:
- Christopher Nolan por “Oppenheimer”
- Bradley Cooper por “Maestro”
- Greta Gerwig por “Barbie”
- Yorgos Lanthimos por “Poor Things”
- Martin Scorsese por “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song por “Past Lives”
Mejor Guion:
- “Anatomy of a Fall” - Justine Triet y Arthur Harari
- “Barbie” - Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach
- “Poor Things” - Tony McNamara
- “Oppenheimer” - Christopher Nolan
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese
- “Past Lives” - Celine Song
Mejor Actor en una Película de Drama:
- Cillian Murphy por “Oppenheimer”
- Bradley Cooper por “Maestro”
- Leonardo DiCaprio por “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Colman Domingo por “Rustin”
- Andrew Scott por “All of Us Strangers”
- Barry Keoghan por “Saltburn”
Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama:
- Lily Gladstone por “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Carey Mulligan por “Maestro”
- Sandra Hüller por “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Annette Bening por “Nyad”
- Greta Lee por “Past Lives”
- Cailee Spaeny por “Priscilla”
Mejor Actriz en una Película de Comedia o Musical:
- Emma Stone por “Poor Things”
- Fantasia Barrino por “The Color Purple”
- Jennifer Lawrence por “No Hard Feelings”
- Natalie Portman por “May December”
- Alma Pöysti por “Fallen Leaves”
- Margot Robbie por “Barbie”
Mejor Actor en una Película de Comedia o Musical:
- Paul Giamatti por “The Holdovers”
- Nicolas Cage por “Dream Scenario”
- Timothée Chalamet por “Wonka”
- Matt Damon por “Air”
- Joaquin Phoenix por “Beau Is Afraid”
- Jeffrey Wright por “American Fiction”
Mejor Actor de Reparto:
- Robert Downey Jr. por “Oppenheimer”
- Willem Dafoe por “Poor Things”
- Robert De Niro por “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Ryan Gosling por “Barbie”
- Charles Melton por “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo por “Poor Things”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto:
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph por “The Holdovers”
- Danielle Brooks por “The Color Purple”
- Jodie Foster por “Nyad”
- Julianne Moore por “May December”
- Rosamund Pike por “Saltburn”
Mejor Canción Original:
- “What Was I Made For?” para “Barbie” - Billie Eilish y Finneas
- “Dance the Night” para “Barbie” - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
- “Addicted to Romance” para “She Came to Me” - Bruce Springsteen y Patti Scialfa
- “Peaches” para “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond y John Spiker
- “I’m Just Ken” para “Barbie” - Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
- “Road to Freedom” para “Rustin” - Lenny Kravitz
Televisión
Mejor Serie de Drama:
- “ Succession ” (HBO)
- “1923" (Paramount+)
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- “The Last of Us” (HBO)
- “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
Mejor Serie de Comedia:
- “The Bear” (FX)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “Jury Duty” (Prime Video)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “Barry” (HBO)
Mejor Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para la Televisión:
- “Beef” - disponible en Netflix
- “Lessons in Chemistry” - disponible en Apple TV+
- “Daisy Jones & the Six” - disponible en Prime Video
- “All the Light We Cannot See” - disponible en Netflix
- “Fellow Travelers” - disponible en Paramount+
- “Fargo” - no disponible
