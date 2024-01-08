Tv En Vivo
Esta es la lista completa de ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2024

Los Globos de Oro establecieron el tono para la próxima entrega de los premios Oscar y reflejaron los desafíos y triunfos de la industria a lo largo de 2023

Escrito por: Diana Rivero
Lista de ganadores Globos de Oro
Instagram: oppenheimermovie

La esperada temporada de premios de 2024 ha sido oficialmente inaugurada con la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro , un evento de renombre que celebra lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Este año, la industria cinematográfica y televisiva vivió momentos trascendentales, desde la huelga de actores y guionistas que paralizó temporalmente la industria hasta el impacto de fenómenos cinematográficos como Barbie y Oppenheimer.

La ceremonia de los Globos de Oro no solo establece el tono para los premios Oscar, sino que también refleja las experiencias y desafíos que enfrentó la industria a lo largo de 2023. A continuación, presentamos la lista completa de ganadores en las diversas categorías:

Cine

Mejor Película de Drama:

  • Oppenheimer ” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • “Maestro” (Netflix)
  • “Past Lives” (A24)
  • “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
  • “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Mejor Película de Comedia o Musical:

  • “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Barbie ” (Warner Bros.)
  • “American Fiction” (MGM)
  • “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
  • “May December” (Netflix)
  • “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor Película de habla no inglesa:

  • “Anatomy of a Fall” - Francia (Neon)
  • “Fallen Leaves” - Finlandia (Mubi)
  • “Io Capitano” - Italia (01 Distribution)
  • “Past Lives” - Estados Unidos (A24)
  • “La sociedad de la nieve” - España (Netflix)
  • “The Zone of Interest” - Reino Unido (A24)

Mejor Película Animada:

  • “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)
  • “Elemental” (Disney)
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Suzume” (Toho Co.)
  • “Wish” (Disney)

Logro Cinematográfico y Taquilla:

  • “Barbie”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
  • “John Wick: Chapter 4"
  • “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
  • “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

Mejor Director:

  • Christopher Nolan por “Oppenheimer”
  • Bradley Cooper por “Maestro”
  • Greta Gerwig por “Barbie”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos por “Poor Things”
  • Martin Scorsese por “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Celine Song por “Past Lives”

Mejor Guion:

  • “Anatomy of a Fall” - Justine Triet y Arthur Harari
  • “Barbie” - Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach
  • “Poor Things” - Tony McNamara
  • “Oppenheimer” - Christopher Nolan
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese
  • “Past Lives” - Celine Song

Mejor Actor en una Película de Drama:

  • Cillian Murphy por “Oppenheimer”
  • Bradley Cooper por “Maestro”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio por “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Colman Domingo por “Rustin”
  • Andrew Scott por “All of Us Strangers”
  • Barry Keoghan por “Saltburn”

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama:

  • Lily Gladstone por “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Carey Mulligan por “Maestro”
  • Sandra Hüller por “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Annette Bening por “Nyad”
  • Greta Lee por “Past Lives”
  • Cailee Spaeny por “Priscilla”

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Comedia o Musical:

  • Emma Stone por “Poor Things”
  • Fantasia Barrino por “The Color Purple”
  • Jennifer Lawrence por “No Hard Feelings”
  • Natalie Portman por “May December”
  • Alma Pöysti por “Fallen Leaves”
  • Margot Robbie por “Barbie”

Mejor Actor en una Película de Comedia o Musical:

  • Paul Giamatti por “The Holdovers”
  • Nicolas Cage por “Dream Scenario”
  • Timothée Chalamet por “Wonka”
  • Matt Damon por “Air”
  • Joaquin Phoenix por “Beau Is Afraid”
  • Jeffrey Wright por “American Fiction”

Mejor Actor de Reparto:

  • Robert Downey Jr. por “Oppenheimer”
  • Willem Dafoe por “Poor Things”
  • Robert De Niro por “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Ryan Gosling por “Barbie”
  • Charles Melton por “May December”
  • Mark Ruffalo por “Poor Things”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto:

  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph por “The Holdovers”
  • Danielle Brooks por “The Color Purple”
  • Jodie Foster por “Nyad”
  • Julianne Moore por “May December”
  • Rosamund Pike por “Saltburn”

Mejor Canción Original:

  • “What Was I Made For?” para “Barbie” - Billie Eilish y Finneas
  • “Dance the Night” para “Barbie” - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
  • “Addicted to Romance” para “She Came to Me” - Bruce Springsteen y Patti Scialfa
  • “Peaches” para “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond y John Spiker
  • “I’m Just Ken” para “Barbie” - Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
  • “Road to Freedom” para “Rustin” - Lenny Kravitz

Televisión

Mejor Serie de Drama:

  • Succession ” (HBO)
  • “1923" (Paramount+)
  • “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
  • “The Last of Us” (HBO)
  • “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Mejor Serie de Comedia:

  • “The Bear” (FX)
  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
  • “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • “Jury Duty” (Prime Video)
  • “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • “Barry” (HBO)

Mejor Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para la Televisión:

  • “Beef” - disponible en Netflix
  • “Lessons in Chemistry” - disponible en Apple TV+
  • “Daisy Jones & the Six” - disponible en Prime Video
  • “All the Light We Cannot See” - disponible en Netflix
  • “Fellow Travelers” - disponible en Paramount+
  • “Fargo” - no disponible

