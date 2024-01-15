Esta es la lista de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2024

La noche de este domingo 14 de enero el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica se iluminó con estrellas de la industria cinematográfica y televisiva para celebrar los Critics Choice Awards 2024. Bajo la brillante conducción de la comediante Chelsea Handler, la ceremonia contó con la participación de destacadas personalidades como Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Levy y muchos más.

La película Oppenheimer se alzó como la gran triunfadora de la noche, llevándose el premio a la Mejor Película, mientras que Christopher Nolan recibió el galardón al Mejor Director por su trabajo en la misma producción. El reconocido actor Paul Giamatti fue distinguido como el Mejor Actor por su destacada actuación en The Holdovers, mientras que Emma Stone se llevó a casa el premio a la Mejor Actriz por su papel en Poor Things.

Lista completa de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2024

Mejor película

GANADORA: Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Mejor director

GANADOR: Christopher Nolan , Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Actor

GANADOR: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Mejor actriz

GANADORA: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Mejor serie limitada

GANADORA: Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones y los Seis (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Mejor serie dramática

GANADORA: Sucesión (HBO | Max)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

Mejor diseño de vestuario

GANADORA: Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Lindy Hemming, Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates y David Crossman, Napoleon

Mejor peluquería y maquillaje

GANADORA: Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Mejores efectos visuales

GANADOR: Oppenheimer

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Misión: Imposible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor montaje

GANADORA: Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer

William Goldenberg, Air

Nick Houy, Barbie

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro, Maestro

Mejor serie de comedia

GANADORA: The Bear (FX)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor de serie dramática

GANADOR: Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO | Max)

Tom Hiddleston, Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant, Justified: Ciudad primigenia (FX)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO | Max)

Mejor actriz de serie dramática

GANADORA: Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO | Max)

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell, El diplomático (Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mejor programa de entrevistas

GANADOR: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor especial de comedia

GANADOR: John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

GANADORA: Lupin (Netflix)

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

Mejor serie de animación

GANADORA: Scott Pilgrim despega (Netflix)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO | Max)

Career Achievement Award:Harrison Ford

Mejor conjunto actoral

GANADOR: Oppenheimer

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor guión adaptado

GANADOR: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor guión original

GANADOR: Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Samy Burch, May December

Alex Convery, Air

Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, Maestro

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Celine Song, Past Lives

Mejor actor de serie de comedia

GANADOR: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak, What We Do In The Shadowss (FX)

Drew Tarver, The Other Two (HBO | Max)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actriz de serie de comedia

GANADORA: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere(HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

Mejor diseño de producción

GANADORA: Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer, Barbie

Suzie Davies y Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn

Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon

James Price, Shona Heath y Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen y Kris Moran, Asteroid City

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

GANADORA: Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor fotografía

GANADOR: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Linus Sandgren, Saltburn

Mejor canción

GANADORA: I’m just Ken , Barbie

Dance the Night, Barbie

Peaches, La película de Super Mario Bros.

Road to Freedom, Rustin

This Wish, Wish

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

SeeHer Award

GANADORA: America Ferrera

Mejor actor de serie limitada o película para televisión

GANADOR: Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix)

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland, The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película para televisión

GANADORA: Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)

Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley, A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney, Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple, Fargo (FX)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

GANADOR: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX)

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV+)



Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden, Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO | Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

GANADORA: Meryl Streep, Only Murder in the Building (Hulu)

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

GANADORA: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Sophia Di Martino, Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

GANADOR: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Khalid Abdalla, The Crown (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan, Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión

GANADORA: Maria Bello, Beef (Netflix)

Billie Boullet, A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión

GANADOR: Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)Liev Schreiber, A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

Mejor actor de reparto

GANADOR: Robert Downey Jr ., Oppenheimer

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto

GANADORA: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Mejor actor/actriz joven

GANADOR: Dominic Sessa The Holdovers

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Calah Lane, Wonka

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Mejor película de animación

GANADORA: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

