Esta es la lista de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2024
La noche de los Critics Choice Awards 2024 deslumbró en el Barker Hangar, con la talentosa comediante Chelsea Handler retomando su papel como anfitriona
La noche de este domingo 14 de enero el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica se iluminó con estrellas de la industria cinematográfica y televisiva para celebrar los Critics Choice Awards 2024. Bajo la brillante conducción de la comediante Chelsea Handler, la ceremonia contó con la participación de destacadas personalidades como Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Levy y muchos más.
La película Oppenheimer se alzó como la gran triunfadora de la noche, llevándose el premio a la Mejor Película, mientras que Christopher Nolan recibió el galardón al Mejor Director por su trabajo en la misma producción. El reconocido actor Paul Giamatti fue distinguido como el Mejor Actor por su destacada actuación en The Holdovers, mientras que Emma Stone se llevó a casa el premio a la Mejor Actriz por su papel en Poor Things.
Lista completa de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2024
Mejor película
- GANADORA: Oppenheimer
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
Mejor director
- GANADOR: Christopher Nolan , Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Actor
- GANADOR: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Mejor actriz
- GANADORA: Emma Stone, Poor Things
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
Mejor serie limitada
- GANADORA: Beef (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones y los Seis (Prime Video)
- Fargo (FX)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
- A Small Light (National Geographic)
Mejor serie dramática
- GANADORA: Sucesión (HBO | Max)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Loki (Disney+)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- GANADORA: Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
- Lindy Hemming, Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington, Poor Things
- Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates y David Crossman, Napoleon
Mejor peluquería y maquillaje
- GANADORA: Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
Mejores efectos visuales
- GANADOR: Oppenheimer
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Misión: Imposible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor montaje
- GANADORA: Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer
- William Goldenberg, Air
- Nick Houy, Barbie
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro, Maestro
Mejor serie de comedia
- GANADORA: The Bear (FX)
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO | Max)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Poker Face (Peacock)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
Mejor actor de serie dramática
- GANADOR: Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO | Max)
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki (Disney+)
- Timothy Olyphant, Justified: Ciudad primigenia (FX)
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent (ABC)
- Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO | Max)
Mejor actriz de serie dramática
- GANADORA: Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO | Max)
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Keri Russell, El diplomático (Netflix)
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mejor programa de entrevistas
- GANADOR: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor especial de comedia
- GANADOR: John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
- John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
- GANADORA: Lupin (Netflix)
- Bargain (Paramount+)
- The Glory (Netflix)
- The Good Mothers (Hulu)
- The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Moving (Hulu)
Mejor serie de animación
- GANADORA: Scott Pilgrim despega (Netflix)
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Young Love (HBO | Max)
- Career Achievement Award:Harrison Ford
Mejor conjunto actoral
- GANADOR: Oppenheimer
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor guión adaptado
- GANADOR: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
- Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
- Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor guión original
- GANADOR: Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Samy Burch, May December
- Alex Convery, Air
- Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, Maestro
- David Hemingson, The Holdovers
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Mejor actor de serie de comedia
- GANADOR: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)
- Bill Hader, Barry (HBO | Max)
- Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak, What We Do In The Shadowss (FX)
- Drew Tarver, The Other Two (HBO | Max)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs (FX)
Mejor actriz de serie de comedia
- GANADORA: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere(HBO | Max)
- Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)
Mejor diseño de producción
- GANADORA: Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer, Barbie
- Suzie Davies y Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
- James Price, Shona Heath y Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen y Kris Moran, Asteroid City
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
GANADORA: Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor fotografía
GANADOR: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
Mejor canción
GANADORA:
I’m just Ken
, Barbie
Dance the Night, Barbie
Peaches, La película de Super Mario Bros.
Road to Freedom, Rustin
This Wish, Wish
What Was I Made For?, Barbie
SeeHer Award
GANADORA: America Ferrera
Mejor actor de serie limitada o película para televisión
- GANADOR: Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix)
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Tom Holland, The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película para televisión
GANADORA: Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)
Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Bel Powley, A Small Light (National Geographic)
Sydney Sweeney, Reality (HBO | Max)
Juno Temple, Fargo (FX)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
GANADOR: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX)
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
James Marsden, Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO | Max)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
GANADORA: Meryl Streep, Only Murder in the Building (Hulu)
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs (FX)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
GANADORA: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Sophia Di Martino, Loki (Disney+)
Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
GANADOR: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Khalid Abdalla, The Crown (Netflix)
Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (HBO | Max)
Ke Huy Quan, Loki (Disney+)
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión
GANADORA: Maria Bello, Beef (Netflix)
Billie Boullet, A Small Light (National Geographic)
Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión
GANADOR: Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death (HBO | Max)
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)Liev Schreiber, A Small Light (National Geographic)
Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
Mejor actor de reparto
GANADOR:
Robert Downey Jr
., Oppenheimer
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto
GANADORA: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Mejor actor/actriz joven
GANADOR: Dominic Sessa The Holdovers
Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
Calah Lane, Wonka
Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator
Mejor película de animación
GANADORA:
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
