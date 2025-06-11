inklusion.png Sitio accesible
Lista completa de los nominados en los ‘Critics Choice Super Awards 2025'

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, ‘Thunderbolts’ y la serie ‘The Last of Us’ lideran las nominaciones a los ‘Critics Choice Super Awards 2025; premios que reconocen lo mejor del cine y la televisión.

critics choice awards
Reuters
4 minutos de lectura.
Escrito por: Ximena Ochoa

Este martes 11 de junio se dio a conocer la lista completa de nominados a los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025 , premios que celebran la excelencia en el cine y la televisión de género.

Deadpool & Wolverine , Thunderbolts y la serie The Last of Us lideran las nominaciones a los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025, los premios que reconocen lo mejor del cine y la televisión de género: acción, superhéroes, ciencia ficción, fantasía, horror y animación.

¿Cuándo será la ceremonia de los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025?

Los ganadores se revelarán el próximo 7 de agosto, pero la Critics Choice Association ya reveló la lista completa de nominados, donde destacan producciones taquilleras y populares del último año.

Nominaciones en el cine de los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025

  • Mejor Película de Acción
    • Civil War
    • The Fall Guy
    • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
    • Monkey Man
    • Rebel Ridge
    • Warfare
  • Mejor Actor en Película de Acción
    • Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
    • Taron Egerton – Carry-On
    • Ryan Gosling – The Fall Guy
    • Dev Patel – Monkey Man
    • Aaron Pierre – Rebel Ridge
    • Jack Quaid – Novocaine
  • Mejor Actriz en Película de Acción
    • Emily Blunt – The Fall Guy
    • Ana de Armas – From the World of John Wick: Ballerina
    • Kirsten Dunst – Civil War
    • Cailee Spaeny – Civil War
    • June Squibb – Thelma
    • Anya Taylor-Joy – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
  • Mejor Película de Superhéroes
    • Captain America: Brave New World
    • Deadpool & Wolverine
    • The People’s Joker
    • Robot Dreams
    • Thunderbolts
    • Venom: The Last Dance
  • Mejor Actor en una Película de Superhéroes
    • David Harbour – Thunderbolts
    • Tom Hardy – Venom: The Last Dance
    • Hugh Jackman – Deadpool & Wolverine
    • Anthony Mackie – Captain America: Brave New World
    • Lewis Pullman – Thunderbolts
    • Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Mejor Actriz en una Película de Superhéroes
    • Emma Corrin – Deadpool & Wolverine
    • Vera Drew – The People’s Joker
    • Lady Gaga – Joker: Folie à Deux
    • Jennifer Garner – Deadpool & Wolverine
    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Thunderbolts
    • Florence Pugh – Thunderbolts
  • Mejor Película de Terror
    • Bring Her Back
    • Heretic
    • Longlegs
    • Nosferatu
    • Sinners
    • The Substance
  • Mejor Actor en una Película de Terror
    • Nicolas Cage – Longlegs
    • David Dastmalchian – Late Night With the Devil
    • Hugh Grant – Heretic
    • Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
    • Bill Skarsgård – Nosferatu
    • Justice Smith – I Saw the TV Glow
  • Mejor Actriz en una Película de Terror
    • Lily-Rose Depp – Nosferatu
    • Willa Fitzgerald – Strange Darling
    • Sally Hawkins – Bring Her Back
    • Demi Moore – The Substance
    • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
    • Naomi Scott – Smile 2
  • Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
    • Alien: Romulus
    • Companion
    • Dune: Part Two
    • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
    • Mickey 17
    • The Wild Robot
  • Mejor Actor en una Película de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
    • Austin Butler – Dune: Part Two
    • Timothée Chalamet – Dune: Part Two
    • David Jonsson – Alien: Romulus
    • Robert Pattinson – Mickey 17
    • Jack Quaid – Companion
    • Miles Teller – The Gorge
  • Mejor Actriz en una Película de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
    • Naomi Ackie – Mickey 17
    • Lupita Nyong’o – The Wild Robot
    • Cailee Spaeny – Alien: Romulus
    • Sophie Thatcher – Companion
    • Alicia Vikander – The Assessment
    • Zendaya – Dune: Part Two
  • Mejor Villano en una Película
    • Austin Butler – Dune: Part Two
    • Emma Corrin – Deadpool & Wolverine
    • Hugh Grant – Heretic
    • Jack O’Connell – Sinners
    • Lewis Pullman – Thunderbolts
    • Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Nominaciones en la televisión de los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025

  • Mejor Serie de Acción
    • 9-1-1
    • Black Doves
    • The Day of the Jackal
    • The Gentlemen
    • Reacher
    • Shōgun
  • Mejor Actor en una Serie de Acción
    • Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
    • Theo James – The Gentlemen
    • Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
    • Alan Ritchson – Reacher
    • Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
    • Ben Whishaw – Black Doves
  • Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Acción
    • Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
    • Viola Davis – G20
    • Keira Knightley – Black Doves
    • Lashana Lynch – The Day of the Jackal
    • Zoe Saldaña – Lioness
    • Anna Sawai – Shōgun
  • Mejor Serie de Superhéroes
    • Agatha All Along
    • The Boys
    • Fallout
    • The Last of Us
    • The Penguin
    • Superman & Lois
  • Mejor Actor en una Serie de Superhéroes
    • Charlie Cox – Daredevil: Born Again
    • Colin Farrell – The Penguin
    • Walton Goggins – Fallout
    • Tyler Hoechlin – Superman & Lois
    • Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
    • Antony Starr – The Boys
  • Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Superhéroes
    • Danai Gurira – The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
    • Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
    • Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
    • Erin Moriarty – The Boys
    • Ella Purnell – Fallout
    • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
  • Mejor Serie de Terror
    • Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire
    • Evil
    • From
    • The Last of Us
    • True Detective: Night Country
    • What We Do in the Shadows
  • Mejor Actor en una Serie de Terror
    • Kevin Bacon – The Bondsman
    • Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
    • Mike Colter – Evil
    • Michael Emerson – Evil
    • Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
    • Harold Perrineau – From
  • Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Terror
    • Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
    • Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
    • Katja Herbers – Evil
    • Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
    • Niecy Nash-Betts – Grotesquerie
    • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
  • Mejor Serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
    • Andor
    • Black Mirror
    • Doctor Who
    • Dune: Prophecy
    • Fantasmas
    • Severance
  • Mejor Actor en una Serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
    • Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who
    • Walton Goggins – Fallout
    • Diego Luna – Andor
    • Adam Scott – Severance
    • Tramell Tillman – Severance
    • Julio Torres – Fantasmas
  • Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
    • Adria Arjona – Andor
    • Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
    • Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
    • Britt Lower – Severance
    • Cristin Milioti – Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity
    • Michelle Yeoh – Star Trek: Section 31
  • Mejor Villano en una Serie
    • Vincent D’Onofrio – Daredevil: Born Again
    • Michael Emerson – Evil
    • Colin Farrell – The Penguin
    • Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
    • Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
    • Jesse Plemons – Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity

Espectáculos
Autor / Redactor

Ximena Ochoa

