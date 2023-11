Filtran los juegos clásicos de PS1 y PS2 que llegarían próximamente a Playstation Plus

Three more Disney games were rated for PS5/PS4 (PS Plus Classics) in Taiwan:



• Disney/Pixar Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (PS1)

• Thrillville: Off the Rails (PSP)

• Thrillville (PSP)



Disney/Pixar Up was rated the other day and then announced as part of this month's lineup. pic.twitter.com/T5TGVrgcka