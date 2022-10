El sueco Svante Pääbo gana el Premio Nobel de Medicina

2022 #NobelPrize laureate in physiology or medicine Svante Pääbo was born in 1955 in Stockholm, Sweden.



In 1999 he founded the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany (@MPI_EVA_Leipzig) where he is still active.