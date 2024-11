Fecha en la que el Sol se apagará y terminaría la vida en la Tierra

Happy #SunDay! This week’s space weather report includes:

· 6 M-class flares

· 1 X-class flare

· 29 coronal mass ejections

· 0 geomagnetic storms



This video from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory shows the week’s activity.



🔥 Hot tip: The X3.3 flare is at 2:44! pic.twitter.com/DInAAtN5xg