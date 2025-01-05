Globos de Oro 2025: Lista COMPLETA de los ganadores en todas las categorías
La noche del domingo 5 de enero se llevó a cabo la premiación en Los Ángeles, California, para enaltecer los mejores trabajos en cine y televisión.
La noche del domingo 5 de enero, se galardonó a lo mejor de la televisión y el cine durante 2024 durante la entrega de los Globos de Oro 2025 .
A inicios de diciembre, a Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) dio a conocer a todos los nominados en las diferentes categorías que se entregaron este año.
El único mexicano participando en las ternas era Diego Luna; sin embargo, no logró llevarse el galardón en su categoría.
Lista completa de Globos de Oro 2025
Estas fueron las categorías para televisión.
- Mejor serie de drama
- El chacal
- The Diplomat
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- El juego del calamar
- Mejor serie de comedia o musical
- Hacks
- Abbott Elementary
- Only Murders in the Building
- Nobody Wants This
- The Gentlemen
- The Bear
- Mejor actor de drama
- Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
- Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
- Mejor actriz de drama
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley - Black Doves
- Anna Sawai - Shōgun
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Mejor actriz en serie limitada o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
- Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
- Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
- Kate Winslet - The Regime
- Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Sofía Vergara - Griselda
- Mejor actor de musical o comedia
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
- Mejor actriz de musical o comedia
- Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart - Hacks
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Mejor actor protagonista en una serie
- Colin Farrell - The Penguin
- Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ewan McGregor - A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott - Ripley
- Mejor actor de reparto en serie
- Tadonobu Asano - Shōgun
- Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Menendez
- Harrison Ford - Shrinking
- Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
- Diego Luna - La máquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
- Mejor actriz de reparto en serie
- Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
- Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Dakota Fanning - Ripley
- Allison Janney - La diplomática
- Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country
...and the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Supporting Female Actor – Television goes to Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer! pic.twitter.com/NhPkO65b9k— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025
- Mejor miniserie, serie antológica o película
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
- Mejor especial de stand-up en televisión
- Adam Sandler - Love You
- Ali Wong - Single Lady
- Jamie Foxx - What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser- Someday You’ll Die
- Ramy Youssef - More Feelings
- Seth Meyers - Dad Man Walking
A continuación las categorías del cine.
- Mejor drama
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
- Mejor musical o comedia
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Perez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
- Desempeño notable en la taquilla
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Intensamente 2
- Gladiador 2
- Wicked
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Robot Salvaje
- Twisters
- Alien: Romulus
- Mejor película de habla no inglesa
- All We Imagine as Light - India
- Emilia Pérez - Francia
- The Girl With the Needle - Dinamarca
- I’m Still Here - Brasil
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig - Alemania
- Vermiglio - Italia
The #GoldenGlobes award for Best Picture – Non-English Language goes to Emilia Pérez! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/V0gHqIVRdy— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025
- Mejor animación
- Flow
- Intensamente 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Robot Salvaje
- Mejor actor de drama
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig - Queer
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
- Mejor actor de comedia o musical
- Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell - Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan - A Different Man
- Mejor actriz de drama
- Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie - Maria
- Nicole Kidman - Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here
- Cate Blanchett - Lee
- Mejor actriz en una película de comedia o musical
- Amy Adams - Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore -The Substance
- Zendaya - Challengers
- Mejor actor de reparto
- Denzel Washington - Gladiador II
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Mejor actriz de reparto
- Selena Gomez – Emilia Perez
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley – The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Perez
The award for Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture goes to Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez! Congratulations! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/iMAZKgbwK0— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025
- Mejor dirección
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Edward Berger - Conclave
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
- Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light
- Mejor guion
- Emilia Pérez
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Conclave
- Mejor banda sonora
- Conclave
- The Brutalist
- The Wild Robot
- Emilia Perez
- Challengers
- Dune: Part Two
- Mejor canción original
- The Last Showgirl - Beautiful That Way
- Challengers - Compress/Repress
- Emilia Pérez - El Mal
- Better Man - Forbidden Road
- Robot Salvaje - Kiss the Sky
- Emilia Pérez - Mi Camino
