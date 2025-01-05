ADN 40
Globos de Oro 2025: Lista COMPLETA de los ganadores en todas las categorías

La noche del domingo 5 de enero se llevó a cabo la premiación en Los Ángeles, California, para enaltecer los mejores trabajos en cine y televisión.

Actualizado el 05 enero 2025 21:01hrs 4 minutos de lectura.
Escrito por: Ximena Ochoa
Globos de Oro 2025
Getty

La noche del domingo 5 de enero, se galardonó a lo mejor de la televisión y el cine durante 2024 durante la entrega de los Globos de Oro 2025 .

A inicios de diciembre, a Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) dio a conocer a todos los nominados en las diferentes categorías que se entregaron este año.

El único mexicano participando en las ternas era Diego Luna; sin embargo, no logró llevarse el galardón en su categoría.

Lista completa de Globos de Oro 2025

Estas fueron las categorías para televisión.

  • Mejor serie de drama
    • El chacal
    • The Diplomat
    • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
    • Shōgun
    • Slow Horses
    • El juego del calamar
  • Mejor serie de comedia o musical
    • Hacks
    • Abbott Elementary
    • Only Murders in the Building
    • Nobody Wants This
    • The Gentlemen
    • The Bear
  • Mejor actor de drama
    • Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
    • Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
    • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
    • Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
    • Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
    • Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
  • Mejor actriz de drama
    • Kathy Bates - Matlock
    • Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon
    • Maya Erskine - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
    • Keira Knightley - Black Doves
    • Anna Sawai - Shōgun
    • Keri Russell - The Diplomat
  • Mejor actriz en serie limitada o película para televisión
    • Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
    • Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
    • Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
    • Kate Winslet - The Regime
    • Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
    • Sofía Vergara - Griselda
  • Mejor actor de musical o comedia
    • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
    • Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
    • Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building
    • Jason Segel - Shrinking
    • Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
    • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
  • Mejor actriz de musical o comedia
    • Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along
    • Jean Smart - Hacks
    • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
    • Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building
    • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
    • Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
  • Mejor actor protagonista en una serie
    • Colin Farrell - The Penguin
    • Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
    • Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
    • Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
    • Ewan McGregor - A Gentleman in Moscow
    • Andrew Scott - Ripley
  • Mejor actor de reparto en serie
    • Tadonobu Asano - Shōgun
    • Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Menendez
    • Harrison Ford - Shrinking
    • Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
    • Diego Luna - La máquina
    • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
  • Mejor actriz de reparto en serie
    • Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
    • Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
    • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
    • Dakota Fanning - Ripley
    • Allison Janney - La diplomática
    • Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country

  • Mejor miniserie, serie antológica o película
    • Baby Reindeer
    • Disclaimer
    • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
    • The Penguin
    • Ripley
    • True Detective: Night Country
  • Mejor especial de stand-up en televisión
    • Adam Sandler - Love You
    • Ali Wong - Single Lady
    • Jamie Foxx - What Had Happened Was
    • Nikki Glaser- Someday You’ll Die
    • Ramy Youssef - More Feelings
    • Seth Meyers - Dad Man Walking
Golden Globes
A continuación las categorías del cine.

  • Mejor drama
    • The Brutalist
    • A Complete Unknown
    • Conclave
    • Dune: Part Two
    • Nickel Boys
    • September 5
  • Mejor musical o comedia
    • Anora
    • Challengers
    • Emilia Perez
    • A Real Pain
    • The Substance
    • Wicked
  • Desempeño notable en la taquilla
    • Deadpool & Wolverine
    • Intensamente 2
    • Gladiador 2
    • Wicked
    • Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
    • Robot Salvaje
    • Twisters
    • Alien: Romulus
  • Mejor película de habla no inglesa
    • All We Imagine as Light - India
    • Emilia Pérez - Francia
    • The Girl With the Needle - Dinamarca
    • I’m Still Here - Brasil
    • The Seed of the Sacred Fig - Alemania
    • Vermiglio - Italia

  • Mejor animación
    • Flow
    • Intensamente 2
    • Memoir of a Snail
    • Moana 2
    • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
    • Robot Salvaje
  • Mejor actor de drama
    • Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
    • Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
    • Daniel Craig - Queer
    • Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
    • Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
    • Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
  • Mejor actor de comedia o musical
    • Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
    • Hugh Grant - Heretic
    • Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night
    • Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
    • Glen Powell - Hit Man
    • Sebastian Stan - A Different Man
  • Mejor actriz de drama
    • Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
    • Angelina Jolie - Maria
    • Nicole Kidman - Babygirl
    • Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door
    • Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here
    • Cate Blanchett - Lee
  • Mejor actriz en una película de comedia o musical
    • Amy Adams - Nightbitch
    • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
    • Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
    • Mikey Madison - Anora
    • Demi Moore -The Substance
    • Zendaya - Challengers
  • Mejor actor de reparto
    • Denzel Washington - Gladiador II
    • Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
    • Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
    • Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
    • Yura Borisov - Anora
    • Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
  • Mejor actriz de reparto
    • Selena Gomez – Emilia Perez
    • Ariana Grande – Wicked
    • Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
    • Margaret Qualley – The Substance
    • Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
    • Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Perez

  • Mejor dirección
    • Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez
    • Sean Baker - Anora
    • Edward Berger - Conclave
    • Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
    • Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
    • Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light
  • Mejor guion
    • Emilia Pérez
    • Anora
    • The Brutalist
    • A Real Pain
    • The Substance
    • Conclave
  • Mejor banda sonora
    • Conclave
    • The Brutalist
    • The Wild Robot
    • Emilia Perez
    • Challengers
    • Dune: Part Two
  • Mejor canción original
    • The Last Showgirl - Beautiful That Way
    • Challengers - Compress/Repress
    • Emilia Pérez - El Mal
    • Better Man - Forbidden Road
    • Robot Salvaje - Kiss the Sky
    • Emilia Pérez - Mi Camino

Información en desarrollo...

