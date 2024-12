Frankenstein de Guillermo del Toro: Primera imagen, estreno y elenco

First look at Guillermo del Toro’s ‘FRANKENSTEIN’



The tale of a doctor (Oscar Isaac) who tampers with the natural order by turning dead tissue into a new being (Jacob Elordi).



Also starring Mia Goth.



