Eyecciones de masa coronal van a la Tierra y así impactan en la lluvia de estrellas Perseidas

Happy #SunDay! This week’s space weather report includes:

· 3 X-class flares

· 45 M-class flares

· 25 coronal mass ejections

· 1 geomagnetic storms



This video from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory shows the week's activity. The "wiggle" at 2:30 is a calibration maneuver.