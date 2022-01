Tornados en Florida destruyen decenas de casas y dejan heridos

🚨 SWFL TORNADOES! Blue power flashes were seen as an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 118 mph hit parts of the Fort Myers area in Florida.



More than 100 mobile homes in the twister's path were damaged: https://t.co/49Zyg2QPcJ



📹: Jared Rickenbrode pic.twitter.com/6Qu1UbxHde