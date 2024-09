Cómo ver a simple vista desde México el “cometa del siglo” Tsuchinshan-ATLAS con ayuda de una aplicación

Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is Visible in the Northern Hemisphere!



Great news! You can now spot Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS from the Northern Hemisphere. 📸 On September 21, Val Italo (@vitalo411) captured it from Atlanta, USA, just 3° above the horizon! He followed… pic.twitter.com/yJ9Y8UOnMp