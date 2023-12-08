Conoce todos los videojuegos ganadores de The Game Awards 2023
Conoce el listado completo de videojuegos ganadores en la ceremonia de premiación The Game Awards 2023.
Estos son los ganadores de la décima edición de The Game Awards, el evento más importante de la industria de los videojuegos premió a los mejores juegos del año en diferentes categorías. La gala, presentada por Geoff Keighley, se transmitió en directo desde Los Ángeles, California.
El gran triunfador de la noche fue Baldur’s Gate 3, el juego de rol desarrollado por Larian Studios y basado en el universo de Dungeons & Dragons. El título se llevó seis galardones, entre ellos el más codiciado como el de Juego del Año. También se alzó con los premios a Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad, Mejor RPG, Mejor Multijugador, Voz de los Jugadores y Mejor Actuación, que recayó en Neil Newbon por su papel de Astarion, uno de los personajes principales del juego.
Otro de los juegos más destacados fue Alan Wake 2, la secuela del aclamado thriller psicológico de Remedy Entertainment. El juego, que saldrá a la venta en 2024, obtuvo tres premios, entre ellos Mejor Narrativa, Mejor Dirección de Arte y Mejor Dirección de Juego. El juego pondrá a los usuarios en la piel de Alan Wake, un escritor que debe enfrentarse a sus propios demonios y a una oscuridad sobrenatural que amenaza al mundo.
The Game Awards también dejó varios anuncios y trailers de los videojuegos más esperados, como Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, el nuevo título de EA Originals que llevará a un mundo mágico lleno de aventuras; o el reboot de varias franquicias clásicas de Sega, como Crazy Taxi, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio y Shinobi.
Estos son todos los ganadores de The Game Awards 2023
Juego del año
Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Mejor dirección de juego
Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Mejor Adaptación
Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)
Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)
Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)
Mejor narrativa
Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Mejor dirección artistica
Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Mejor Banda Sonora y Música
Alan Wake 2, Compositor Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Baldur’s Gate 3, Compositor Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)
Final Fantasy XVI, Compositor Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)
Hi-Fi Rush, Director de sonido Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, compuesto por el equipo de sonido de Nintendo (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Mejor diseño de audio
Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)
Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Mejor actuación
Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
Cameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’sSpider-Man 2
Innovación en Accesibilidad
Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Juegos de impacto
A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)
Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)
Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)
Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)
Venba (Visai Games)
Mejor juego en activo
Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
Mejor juego independiente
Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)
Mejor juego para dispositivos móviles
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)
Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)
Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)
Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)
Mejor soporte de la comunidad
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Mejor juego de realidad virtual / realidad aumentada
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)
Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)
Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
Synapse (nDreams)
Mejor juego de acción
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)
Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)
Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)
Mejor juego de acción/aventura
Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Mejor juego de rol
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)
Mejor juego de lucha / peleas
God of Rock (Modus Studios Brasil/Modus Games)
Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)
Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)
Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Mejor juego familiar
Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)
Party Animals (Recreate Games)
Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)
Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)
Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)
Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Mejor juego de Deportes/Carreras
EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Rumanía/EA Sports)
F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)
Mejor multijugador presentado por Discord
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
Party Animals (Recreate Games)
Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
