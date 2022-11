Más de 12 tornados golpearon a Estados Unidos; hay desaparecidos

Thu 11/3/2022 Severe thunderstorm threat moves eastward on Friday (11/4/2022) and includes much of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Scattered damaging wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes (a couple of which could be EF-2 or greater). #txwx #okwx #arwx #lawx pic.twitter.com/jOhupKFbrC