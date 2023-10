Esta es la fecha en la que se estrena Now and Then, última canción de The Beatles

NOW AND THEN. THE LAST BEATLES SONG. OUT 02.11.23.⁰

'#NowAndThen' is the last @thebeatles song – written and sung by @johnlennon, developed and worked on by Paul, @GeorgeHarrison @ringostarrmusic, and now finally finished by Paul and Ringo over four decades later.



Pre-order… pic.twitter.com/HVGyIPnlgd