Confirmado: Hay nueva variante de Covid-19 en EU; estos son los síntomas en 2025

🇺🇸U.S. reports cases of new COVID variant NB.1.8.1 behind surge in China.



The CDC's airport screening has detected the new COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1, tied to a surge in China, in travelers arriving in California, Washington, Virginia, and the NYC area.https://t.co/2HAHz79RuV pic.twitter.com/NFXxmdnabr