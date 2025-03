La inteligencia artificial revela por qué disfrutas el fracaso de otros

English needs a word for #Schadenfreude as most of us can neither spell nor pronounce Schadenfreude.



How about #Pasadism (from Passive Sadism)?



Sadism: Enjoying causing pain.

Pasadism: Enjoying pain passively (Schadenfreude).



