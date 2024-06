Celtics vs Mavericks: Así se jugarán las finales de la NBA 2024

Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum are the 5th and 6th players in the shot clock era (since 1955) to lead their teams in total PTS, REB and AST in the Playoffs heading into the NBA Finals.



They join Nikola Jokic (2023), LeBron James (4x), Tim Duncan (2003) and Jason Kidd (2002).