Cómo afectará a la Tierra la tormenta geomagnética

It’s a very ghoulish #SunDay! ☀️ 👻



This week, the Sun bubbled and fizzed like a roiling cauldron.



Our Solar Dynamics Observatory caught a glimpse of this ghostly glob of plasma dancing around the Sun’s limb.



See what else happened on the Sun: https://t.co/0dHtU1gOEP pic.twitter.com/1cpnVXg7di