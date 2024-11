Estudiante del IPN diseña guante traductor de Lengua de Señas Mexicana; gana premio internacional

The day has arrived… meet our Global Top 20 Shortlist! 🏆



Selected by Dyson engineers, these young inventors are one step closer to becoming a Global Winner and receiving £30,000 in prize money.



Check out this year’s Top 20: https://t.co/wQeSxTNyA0#JamesDysonAward2024 #STEM pic.twitter.com/mxXMOKvQrh