Tsuchinshan-ATLAS: Los consejos de los expertos para tomar una foto del “cometa del siglo” con tu celular

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) is finally here ! ☄️✨I captured this image this morning at 09:22 UTC from @LCOAstro in Atacama desert in Chile 🇨🇱 The view was absolutely spectacular ! The clouds were constantly moving just above the horizon, but we got really lucky when the… pic.twitter.com/AoClHkatFr