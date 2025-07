VIDEO: Así fue el momento en el que tsunami inundó la costa Severo-Kurilsk en Rusia

🚨🇷🇺 KREMLIN: NO CASUALTIES FROM MASSIVE EARTHQUAKE



Russia says no one was killed in the 8.8 quake near Kamchatka.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov credits strong building standards and quick emergency alerts for the outcome.



