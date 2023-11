OMS en alerta por amenaza mundial de sarampión

The global #measles threat is on the rise 📈



In 2022:

🔺 Measles cases increased by 18% to 9 million

🔺 Deaths increased by 43% to 136 000 deaths, mostly mostly among children



Read the new report by @CDCgov & WHO:

🔗 https://t.co/8JXsUwoxiI pic.twitter.com/ZgavZjqqOw