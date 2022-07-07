    Agenda Soft Nury Novelo
    Agenda Soft por Nury Novelo: Semana 4 de julio

    FRASE DEL DÍA

    “Ojalá te quieras como quieres que te quieran, solo así podrás darte cuenta de lo bien que se siente que venga de ti, eso que tanto buscas afuera”.

    De lo más importante que podemos hacer por nosotros, sin duda. Empecemos a valorarnos y a ponernos como prioridad… Como siempre les digo: todo ese amor propio se refleja y nos conviene que lo vean.

    BUENAS NOTICIAS

    En esta agenda, las mujeres fregonas son prioridad, por eso, quiero contarles que la NASA nombró a Diana Trujillo como directora de vuelo para supervisar las operaciones de las misiones de la Estación Espacial Internacional, de la Tripulación Comercial y del Programa ARTEMIS (que recordemos que es el programa espacial internacional que busca volver a pisar la Luna).

    En otras noticias, en los intentos por resolver la contaminación de los mares, científicos diseñaron un pez robot para eliminar microplásticos de los océanos… Pero ¿cómo funcionan? La idea de estos pequeños robots es que, al nadar, logren absorber estos plásticos en su cuerpo y así disminuir la muerte de miles de especies.


    Y como en México seguimos poniéndonos las pilas para lograr el apoyo a la equidad de la mujer, este lunes, autoridades de Iztacalco empezaron cuatro talleres de capacitación para el empleo y realización de estudios básicos a mil 150 mujeres. Para que se den una idea, los talleres tendrán una duración de 3 meses para aprender carpintería, imagen y estilismo, preparación de alimentos… Y todo esto, con la intención de igualar las condiciones entre hombres y mujeres. ¡Bravo por estos esfuerzos!

    ENTREVISTA

    Platicamos con Carlos Ibarra, quien encabeza un proyecto increíble de “gimnasios para los que no les gusta ir al gimnasio”, así literal. Levante la mano el que odia el concepto de tener que ir al gym a sufrir, o compararse con el de al lado que tiene cuerpower, o el simple ambiente de competencia y presión que se vive en este tipo de lugares… ¿A poco no? Pero, les tengo noticias porque ya existe un gimnasio que tiene como principal filosofía: cero juicios.