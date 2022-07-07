adn40 07 julio 2022 10:07hrs Actualizado el 07 julio 2022 10:07hrs Nury NoveloOpinión adn40 Compartir Facebook Tweet Agenda Soft por Nury Novelo: Semana 4 de julio Agenda Soft por Nury Novelo: Frase del día, buenas noticias, entrevista: Gimnasio para los que odian ir al gimnasio; y en el Fashion Talk premio LVMH a jóvenes diseñadores Agenda Soft por Nury Novelo: Frase del día, buenas noticias, entrevista: el gimnasio para los que odian ir al gimnasio; y en el Fashion Talk premio LVMH a jóvenes diseñadores FRASE DEL DÍA “Ojalá te quieras como quieres que te quieran, solo así podrás darte cuenta de lo bien que se siente que venga de ti, eso que tanto buscas afuera”. De lo más importante que podemos hacer por nosotros, sin duda. Empecemos a valorarnos y a ponernos como prioridad… Como siempre les digo: todo ese amor propio se refleja y nos conviene que lo vean. ¿Listos para un plan de fin de semana de diversión, comida rica y hasta un poco de historia? En “Un día, un destino” @nurynovelo recorrió la Colonia #Condesa y sus alrededores para traernos los mejores lugares 🤩📍 pic.twitter.com/ShboSE9alX— adn40 (@adn40) July 2, 2022 BUENAS NOTICIAS En esta agenda, las mujeres fregonas son prioridad, por eso, quiero contarles que la NASA nombró a Diana Trujillo como directora de vuelo para supervisar las operaciones de las misiones de la Estación Espacial Internacional, de la Tripulación Comercial y del Programa ARTEMIS (que recordemos que es el programa espacial internacional que busca volver a pisar la Luna). En otras noticias, en los intentos por resolver la contaminación de los mares, científicos diseñaron un pez robot para eliminar microplásticos de los océanos… Pero ¿cómo funcionan? La idea de estos pequeños robots es que, al nadar, logren absorber estos plásticos en su cuerpo y así disminuir la muerte de miles de especies. Y como en México seguimos poniéndonos las pilas para lograr el apoyo a la equidad de la mujer, este lunes, autoridades de Iztacalco empezaron cuatro talleres de capacitación para el empleo y realización de estudios básicos a mil 150 mujeres. Para que se den una idea, los talleres tendrán una duración de 3 meses para aprender carpintería, imagen y estilismo, preparación de alimentos… Y todo esto, con la intención de igualar las condiciones entre hombres y mujeres. ¡Bravo por estos esfuerzos! ENTREVISTA Platicamos con Carlos Ibarra, quien encabeza un proyecto increíble de “gimnasios para los que no les gusta ir al gimnasio”, así literal. Levante la mano el que odia el concepto de tener que ir al gym a sufrir, o compararse con el de al lado que tiene cuerpower, o el simple ambiente de competencia y presión que se vive en este tipo de lugares… ¿A poco no? Pero, les tengo noticias porque ya existe un gimnasio que tiene como principal filosofía: cero juicios.

FASHION TALK

¿Qué onda con el premio LVMH a jóvenes diseñadores y quién ganó este año? 

Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, comúnmente conocida como LVMH, es una corporación multinacional francesa y un conglomerado especializado en artículos de lujo con sede en París; y el premio LVMH tiene como objetivo descubrir y apoyar a los talentos jóvenes que serán el futuro de la moda. Pero ¿qué buscan? Además del diseño, promueven que el ganador tenga consciencia social y una propuesta sustentable.

Y ahora sí ¿Quién es el ganador del codiciado premio de moda este año?

Antes de contarles quiero decirles que tiene 15 años y que estoy segura que se puede convertir en su nueva marca sostenible favorita… Para que se den una idea, se dio a conocer cuando Harry Styles usó una de sus piezas para el video Golden en 2020 (él fue el encargado del diseño de las camisetas para el video musical).

Él es Steven Stokey-Daley, un diseñador británico con un estilo nostálgico pero rebelde y con una enorme perspectiva social… Es una marca que explora el elitismo británico a través de sus diseños clásicos que retoman el vestuario tradicional: como la gabardina, el suéter irlandés, los tejidos, pero sobre todo el traje, que reinterpreta a su manera, con un humor muy al estilo queer.

Otro punto a su favor es que el diseñador británico es respetuoso con el medio ambiente y se esfuerza por preservarlo: trabaja con artesanos locales, como los tejedores de seda británicos y también aboga por un modelo de negocio por encargo, que garantice que no haya desperdicio durante todo el proceso de diseño.

Agenda Soft por Nury Novelo
@nurynovelo

adn40, siempre conmigo. class="Promo1"> <div class="Promo-media"><div data-type-icon="article"></div><a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/ciudad/panda-longeva-mexico-shuan-shuan-pfp" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-article", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/ciudad/panda-longeva-mexico-shuan-shuan-pfp " }' data-cms-ai="0"> <picture> <!-- <p>imageSize 308x173</p> --> <img class="Image" alt="Muere Shuan Shuan, la panda gigante más longeva de México" width="308" height="173" class="Image lazyload" srcset="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/9cc5528/2147483647/strip/true/crop/1920x1078+0+1/resize/320x180!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftvazteca.brightspotcdn.com%2F88%2Ff5%2F5a192a124d819d2aa658ef565101%2Fpanda-gigante-muere.png 320w" src="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/6cf3bbb/2147483647/strip/true/crop/1920x1078+0+1/resize/308x173!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftvazteca.brightspotcdn.com%2F88%2Ff5%2F5a192a124d819d2aa658ef565101%2Fpanda-gigante-muere.png" data-sizes="auto" data-lazy-load="true"/> </picture> </a> </div> <div class="Promo1-info"> <div class="Promo-title"> <a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/ciudad/panda-longeva-mexico-shuan-shuan-pfp" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-article", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/ciudad/panda-longeva-mexico-shuan-shuan-pfp " }' data-cms-ai="0"> Muere Shuan Shuan a los 35 años, era la panda más longeva de México </a> </div> <div class="Promo-category"> <a class="Link " href="https://www.adn40.mx/ciudad" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-", "eventAction": " ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/ciudad " }' data-cms-ai="0"> Ciudad </a> </div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="List4Atravez-items-item"> <div class="Promo1"> <div class="Promo-media"><div data-type-icon="article"></div><a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/es-tendencia/muere-kazuki-takahashi-yu-gi-oh-ldb" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-article", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/es-tendencia/muere-kazuki-takahashi-yu-gi-oh-ldb " }' data-cms-ai="0"> <picture> <!-- <p>imageSize 308x173</p> --> <img class="Image" alt="Muere Kazuki Takahashi, el creador del manga Yu-Gi-Oh!" width="308" height="173" class="Image lazyload" srcset="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/ac96bcb/2147483647/strip/true/crop/581x326+0+42/resize/320x180!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftvazteca.brightspotcdn.com%2F0c%2F88%2F24e726f2460da3a8808436057fd1%2Fkazumi-takahashi.PNG 320w" src="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/3d52a81/2147483647/strip/true/crop/581x326+0+42/resize/308x173!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftvazteca.brightspotcdn.com%2F0c%2F88%2F24e726f2460da3a8808436057fd1%2Fkazumi-takahashi.PNG" data-sizes="auto" data-lazy-load="true"/> </picture> </a> </div> <div class="Promo1-info"> <div class="Promo-title"> <a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/es-tendencia/muere-kazuki-takahashi-yu-gi-oh-ldb" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-article", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/es-tendencia/muere-kazuki-takahashi-yu-gi-oh-ldb " }' data-cms-ai="0"> Muere Kazuki Takahashi, el creador del manga Yu-Gi-Oh! </a> </div> <div class="Promo-category"> <a class="Link " href="https://www.adn40.mx/es-tendencia" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-", "eventAction": " ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/es-tendencia " }' data-cms-ai="0"> Es Tendencia </a> </div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="List4Atravez-items-item"> <div class="Promo1"> <div class="Promo-media"><div data-type-icon="article"></div><a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/internacional/sre-mexicanos-muertos-san-antonio-texas-pfp" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-article", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/internacional/sre-mexicanos-muertos-san-antonio-texas-pfp " }' data-cms-ai="0"> <picture> <!-- <p>imageSize 308x173</p> --> <img class="Image" alt="SRE revela la lista de mexicanos muertos en San Antonio, Texas" width="308" height="173" class="Image lazyload" srcset="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a2c1424/2147483647/strip/true/crop/5500x3089+0+289/resize/320x180!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftvazteca.brightspotcdn.com%2F2b%2F54%2F3585c96a4d10bd39cd9e5054dba1%2Fmexicanos-muertos.JPG 320w" src="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/ad2e37c/2147483647/strip/true/crop/5500x3089+0+289/resize/308x173!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftvazteca.brightspotcdn.com%2F2b%2F54%2F3585c96a4d10bd39cd9e5054dba1%2Fmexicanos-muertos.JPG" data-sizes="auto" data-lazy-load="true"/> </picture> </a> </div> <div class="Promo1-info"> <div class="Promo-title"> <a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/internacional/sre-mexicanos-muertos-san-antonio-texas-pfp" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-article", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/internacional/sre-mexicanos-muertos-san-antonio-texas-pfp " }' data-cms-ai="0"> SRE reveló la lista de mexicanos muertos en San Antonio, Texas </a> </div> <div class="Promo-category"> <a class="Link " href="https://www.adn40.mx/internacional" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-", "eventAction": " ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/internacional " }' data-cms-ai="0"> Internacional </a> </div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="List4Atravez-items-item"> <div class="Promo1"> <div class="Promo-media"><div data-type-icon="article"></div><a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/ciudad/manifestaciones-hoy-7-julio-cdmx-ldb" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-article", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/ciudad/manifestaciones-hoy-7-julio-cdmx-ldb " }' data-cms-ai="0"> <picture> <!-- <p>imageSize 308x173</p> --> <img class="Image" alt="Se prevén 9 manifestaciones hoy 7 de julio en la CDMX" width="308" height="173" class="Image lazyload" srcset="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/e104505/2147483647/strip/true/crop/6720x3775+0+353/resize/320x180!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftvazteca.brightspotcdn.com%2F23%2Fbf%2Fbdb77f8d400f8b5a49973ec16ce7%2Fmanifestaciones-hoy-7-julio.JPG 320w" src="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/ef4e4f3/2147483647/strip/true/crop/6720x3775+0+353/resize/308x173!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftvazteca.brightspotcdn.com%2F23%2Fbf%2Fbdb77f8d400f8b5a49973ec16ce7%2Fmanifestaciones-hoy-7-julio.JPG" data-sizes="auto" data-lazy-load="true"/> </picture> </a> </div> <div class="Promo1-info"> <div class="Promo-title"> <a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/ciudad/manifestaciones-hoy-7-julio-cdmx-ldb" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-article", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/ciudad/manifestaciones-hoy-7-julio-cdmx-ldb " }' data-cms-ai="0"> Se prevén 9 manifestaciones hoy 7 de julio en la CDMX </a> </div> <div class="Promo-category"> <a class="Link " href="https://www.adn40.mx/ciudad" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-", "eventAction": " ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/ciudad " }' data-cms-ai="0"> Ciudad </a> </div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="List4Atravez-items-item"> <div class="Promo1"> <div class="Promo-media"><div data-type-icon="article"></div><a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/finanzas/inflacion-mexico-junio-inegi-pfp" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-article", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/finanzas/inflacion-mexico-junio-inegi-pfp " }' data-cms-ai="0"> <picture> <!-- <p>imageSize 308x173</p> --> <img class="Image" alt="Inflación en México llegó al 7.99%, su mayor nivel en 21 años" width="308" height="173" class="Image lazyload" srcset="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/ce0bdf2/2147483647/strip/true/crop/1476x829+0+23/resize/320x180!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftvazteca.brightspotcdn.com%2F6c%2F6f%2F6a8f62b740ad9767b0d30166a839%2Fpan.JPG 320w" src="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/592c6a4/2147483647/strip/true/crop/1476x829+0+23/resize/308x173!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftvazteca.brightspotcdn.com%2F6c%2F6f%2F6a8f62b740ad9767b0d30166a839%2Fpan.JPG" data-sizes="auto" data-lazy-load="true"/> </picture> </a> </div> <div class="Promo1-info"> <div class="Promo-title"> <a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/finanzas/inflacion-mexico-junio-inegi-pfp" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-article", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/finanzas/inflacion-mexico-junio-inegi-pfp " }' data-cms-ai="0"> Inflación en México llegó al 7.99%, su mayor nivel en 21 años </a> </div> <div class="Promo-category"> <a class="Link " href="https://www.adn40.mx/finanzas" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-", "eventAction": " ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/finanzas " }' data-cms-ai="0"> Finanzas </a> </div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="List4Atravez-items-item"> <div class="Promo1"> <div class="Promo-media"><div data-type-icon="article"></div><a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/internacional/primer-ministro-reino-unido-renuncia-pfp" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-article", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/internacional/primer-ministro-reino-unido-renuncia-pfp " }' data-cms-ai="0"> <picture> <!-- <p>imageSize 308x173</p> --> <img class="Image" alt="Boris Johnson renuncia como primer ministro de Reino Unido" width="308" height="173" class="Image lazyload" srcset="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/6ae7d36/2147483647/strip/true/crop/5500x3089+0+289/resize/320x180!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftvazteca.brightspotcdn.com%2F20%2F5d%2F4bf26c204a3abcfc349aba0b4cf1%2Fboris-johnson.JPG 320w" src="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/4d72253/2147483647/strip/true/crop/5500x3089+0+289/resize/308x173!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftvazteca.brightspotcdn.com%2F20%2F5d%2F4bf26c204a3abcfc349aba0b4cf1%2Fboris-johnson.JPG" data-sizes="auto" data-lazy-load="true"/> </picture> </a> </div> <div class="Promo1-info"> <div class="Promo-title"> <a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/internacional/primer-ministro-reino-unido-renuncia-pfp" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-article", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/internacional/primer-ministro-reino-unido-renuncia-pfp " }' data-cms-ai="0"> Boris Johnson renuncia como primer ministro de Reino Unido </a> </div> <div class="Promo-category"> <a class="Link " href="https://www.adn40.mx/internacional" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-", "eventAction": " ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/internacional " }' data-cms-ai="0"> Internacional </a> </div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="List4Atravez-items-item"> <div class="Promo1"> <div class="Promo-media"><div data-type-icon="article"></div><a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/poder/mananera-hoy-amlo-7-julio-ldb" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-article", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/poder/mananera-hoy-amlo-7-julio-ldb " }' data-cms-ai="0"> <picture> <!-- <p>imageSize 308x173</p> --> <img class="Image" alt="Mañanera hoy AMLO: Temas de este jueves 7 de julio" width="308" height="173" class="Image lazyload" srcset="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/abc2328/2147483647/strip/true/crop/923x518+0+41/resize/320x180!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftvazteca.brightspotcdn.com%2Fbd%2Fb7%2Fae7040e94a1ab7841ab2199dc542%2Fmananera-hoy-amlo-1-junio.PNG 320w" src="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/ad14ccb/2147483647/strip/true/crop/923x518+0+41/resize/308x173!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftvazteca.brightspotcdn.com%2Fbd%2Fb7%2Fae7040e94a1ab7841ab2199dc542%2Fmananera-hoy-amlo-1-junio.PNG" data-sizes="auto" data-lazy-load="true"/> </picture> </a> </div> <div class="Promo1-info"> <div class="Promo-title"> <a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/poder/mananera-hoy-amlo-7-julio-ldb" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-article", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/poder/mananera-hoy-amlo-7-julio-ldb " }' data-cms-ai="0"> Mañanera hoy AMLO: Temas de este jueves 7 de julio </a> </div> <div class="Promo-category"> <a class="Link " href="https://www.adn40.mx/poder" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-", "eventAction": " ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/poder " }' data-cms-ai="0"> Poder </a> </div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="List4Atravez-items-item"> <div class="Promo1"> <div class="Promo-media"><div data-type-icon="video"></div><a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/poder/video/videos/2022-07-07-07-00/mananera-hoy-amlo-temas-de-este-jueves-7-de-julio" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-video", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/poder/video/videos/2022-07-07-07-00/mananera-hoy-amlo-temas-de-este-jueves-7-de-julio " }' data-cms-ai="0"> <picture> <!-- <p>imageSize 308x173</p> --> <img class="Image" alt="hqdefault.jpg" width="308" height="173" class="Image lazyload" srcset="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/24a9be8/2147483647/strip/true/crop/480x270+0+45/resize/320x180!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.ytimg.com%2Fvi%2FnCfa0wooRsY%2Fhqdefault.jpg 320w" src="https://tvazteca.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/662d16e/2147483647/strip/true/crop/480x270+0+45/resize/308x173!/format/jpg/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.ytimg.com%2Fvi%2FnCfa0wooRsY%2Fhqdefault.jpg" data-sizes="auto" data-lazy-load="true"/> </picture> </a> </div> <div class="Promo1-info"> <div class="Promo-title"> <a class="Link is-elementdataevent" href="https://www.adn40.mx/poder/video/videos/2022-07-07-07-00/mananera-hoy-amlo-temas-de-este-jueves-7-de-julio" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-video", "eventAction": " Más Noticias ", "eventLabel": " https://www.adn40.mx/poder/video/videos/2022-07-07-07-00/mananera-hoy-amlo-temas-de-este-jueves-7-de-julio " }' data-cms-ai="0"> Mañanera hoy AMLO: Temas de este jueves 7 de julio </a> </div> <div class="Promo-category"> <a class="Link " href="https://www.adn40.mx/poder" data-elementdataevent='{ "event": "eventgtm", "eventCategory":"click-", "eventAction": " ", "eventLabel": " 