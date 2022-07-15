Agenda Soft por Nury Novelo: Buenas noticias semana 11 de julio

    Agenda Soft Nury Novelo
    Agenda Soft por Nury Novelo: Frase del día, buenas noticias, entrevista: la importancia de la representación en la literatura infantil; y en el Fashion Talk tendencias en trajes de baño 2022

    FRASE DEL DÍA

    “Lo que te vuelve inolvidable es cómo transformas el corazón de los que te rodean con tu sola presencia. Esa es tu energía, ese es tu poder”.

    Y sí; no es tu físico, tu dinero o tu profesión lo que te vuelve inolvidable… Tu energía y cómo haces sentir a los demás, eso es lo que hace que los demás se enamoren de ti.

    BUENAS NOTICIAS

    Este domingo, se inauguró sobre paseo de la reforma el Cowparade 2022, esta exposición de vacas de fibra de vidrio con el trabajo de artistas locales e internacionales; además de artistas emergentes que celebran la vida, el arte, la cultura y nuestras tradiciones a través de un arte diferente y disruptivo. Es el evento de arte público más grande y reconocido del mundo y ha logrado recaudar más de 30 millones de dólares que ha destinado a organizaciones de beneficencia pública y asistencia social; porque cada año, al terminar estas exhibiciones, las figuras son subastadas. ¡Bravo por este gran trabajo impulsado por el Gobierno de la Ciudad de México!

    Y nada me encanta más que poder compartirles noticias como esta que les voy a platicar… Y es que Carson Pickett, la futbolista estadounidense, hizo historia al convertirse en la primera mujer, con una discapacidad física, en jugar para la selección femenina de Estados Unidos.


    En otros temas… Para todos los que usan Whatsapp como herramienta de trabajo, les tengo noticias, porque están por lanzar una función con la que podremos mandar ya, archivos desde 2 GB y además ponerles un nombre para poder localizarlos más rápido. Les apuesto que era algo que estaban esperando de esta app ¿Si o no?

    ENTREVISTA

    Platicamos con María Velasco, autora de libros para niños y quien se ha dedicado a darle especial importancia al tema de la diversidad e inclusión a través de sus historias y personajes para que nuestros niños se sientan representados y logren un desarrollo libre. ¿por qué nos da tanto miedo que nuestros hijos conozcan situaciones “complicadas” o temas tabú? Lo platicamos con María.