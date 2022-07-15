adn40 15 julio 2022 09:07hrs Actualizado el 15 julio 2022 09:07hrs Nury NoveloOpinión adn40 Compartir Facebook Tweet Agenda Soft por Nury Novelo: Buenas noticias semana 11 de julio Esta semana en agenda Soft por Nury Novelo: Frase del día, buenas noticias, entrevista y en el Fashion Talk las tendencias en trajes de baño 2022. Agenda Soft por Nury Novelo: Frase del día, buenas noticias, entrevista: la importancia de la representación en la literatura infantil; y en el Fashion Talk tendencias en trajes de baño 2022 FRASE DEL DÍA “Lo que te vuelve inolvidable es cómo transformas el corazón de los que te rodean con tu sola presencia. Esa es tu energía, ese es tu poder”. Y sí; no es tu físico, tu dinero o tu profesión lo que te vuelve inolvidable… Tu energía y cómo haces sentir a los demás, eso es lo que hace que los demás se enamoren de ti. BUENAS NOTICIAS Este domingo, se inauguró sobre paseo de la reforma el Cowparade 2022, esta exposición de vacas de fibra de vidrio con el trabajo de artistas locales e internacionales; además de artistas emergentes que celebran la vida, el arte, la cultura y nuestras tradiciones a través de un arte diferente y disruptivo. Es el evento de arte público más grande y reconocido del mundo y ha logrado recaudar más de 30 millones de dólares que ha destinado a organizaciones de beneficencia pública y asistencia social; porque cada año, al terminar estas exhibiciones, las figuras son subastadas. ¡Bravo por este gran trabajo impulsado por el Gobierno de la Ciudad de México! Y nada me encanta más que poder compartirles noticias como esta que les voy a platicar… Y es que Carson Pickett, la futbolista estadounidense, hizo historia al convertirse en la primera mujer, con una discapacidad física, en jugar para la selección femenina de Estados Unidos. En otros temas… Para todos los que usan Whatsapp como herramienta de trabajo, les tengo noticias, porque están por lanzar una función con la que podremos mandar ya, archivos desde 2 GB y además ponerles un nombre para poder localizarlos más rápido. Les apuesto que era algo que estaban esperando de esta app ¿Si o no? ENTREVISTAPlaticamos con María Velasco, autora de libros para niños y quien se ha dedicado a darle especial importancia al tema de la diversidad e inclusión a través de sus historias y personajes para que nuestros niños se sientan representados y logren un desarrollo libre. ¿por qué nos da tanto miedo que nuestros hijos conozcan situaciones “complicadas” o temas tabú? Lo platicamos con María. En primer lugar, los tejidos con detalles: Pueden con color block, o con figuras en las telas (como flores chiquitas con el mismo tejido) o también estamos viendo muchos hilos metálicos que hacen que tu traje brille. </p><p>2. En segundo lugar, como todas las piezas de este año, está la tendencia Cut out; vemos cortes en los hombros, en el centro del pecho, en la cintura o en la cadera y se ven espectaculares… Obviamente esta es una de las tendencias que van hacia lo sexy, te dan una apariencia muy segura, fuerte y dueña de ti. </p><p>3. La tercera tendencia, son los trajes de baño con cinturones: Un detalle que estiliza, para un look sofisticado, y no importa si es una tira delgadita o un cinturón más grueso, es un elemento que eleva muchísimo tu traje de baño y que además, ayuda a crear una figura más larga. </p><p>4. Número cuatro, trajes Tied up o con amarrados, y esta es la que se me hace más trendy y más sexy, sobre todo, cuando los tirantes se amarran en la cintura… Es un look muy fresco y la verdad cero discreto. </p><p>5. Y por último, los trajes de baño con telas acanaladas: Una textura que da más estructura y eleva tu traje: da una sensación de más calidad, de una tela fina y elegante; puede no ser la más fresca, pero definitivamente es un acabado que me encanta. 

Y quiero hacer una mención especial a la colección de speedo Eco- durabrite, que es hasta la fecha el traje de baño con más tejidos reciclados; el 82% de estos trajes están hechos con botellas de plástico y desechos que estaban en el mar… Esto se me hace increíble y más en estos tiempos en los que el plus de cualquier marca para el consumidor es que sea sustentable. 

Agenda Soft por Nury Novelo
@nurynovelo

adn40, siempre conmigo. 