Atacante seguirá en prisión sin fianza por apuñalar a Salman Rushdie

Hadi Matar, the Muslim accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie, had a FB filled w/support of Iran & Shia Islam. In 1988, a fictional novel by Rushdie angered Muslims so badly that Iranian leader Khomeini issued a fatwa for him & anyone associated w/book to die.https://t.co/oBwC2WJ1rF pic.twitter.com/ov1JURpSJv