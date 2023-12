Noviembre se convirtió en el sexto mes más caluroso: científicos

November temperature highlights from #CopernicusClimate Change Service. Last month:



🌡 was the warmest November on record globally 0.85°C above average

🌡 average sea surface temperature over 60°S–60°N was the highest on record for November at 0.25 °C



