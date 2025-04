"¿Cómo podré abrazarte?": El duro retrato de un niño palestino sin brazos gana “Foto del Año” del World Press Photo 2025

The #WPPh2025 Photo of the Year is ‘Mahmoud Ajjour, Aged Nine’ by @samarabuelouf, for @nytimes. The jury was moved by this portrait of a Palestinian boy which speaks to the devastating long-term costs of war on civilians. Read more: https://t.co/KHmkUjt2Rj pic.twitter.com/QP3lqEBWaR