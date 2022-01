Nueva función de Microsoft convierte el celular en Walkie-Talkie

We’re excited to share the latest updates, designed with frontline workers in mind.



📳 Zebra mobile devices with Walkie Talkie

📱 Walkie Talkie on iOS

🗓 Scheduled queuing for virtual visits

🗣 Mandatory comments on approvals



Learn more: https://t.co/fsz5ErMz58 pic.twitter.com/2VWYaHcdUj