Aún sin estrenar la última temporada, esto es todo lo que se sabe del spin off de Stranger Things, “Tales From 85"

the fight isn’t over yet. get ready for the epic series finale of STRANGER THINGS.



VOL 1 — november 26, 5pm PT*

VOL 2 — christmas, 5pm PT*

THE FINALE — new year’s eve, 5pm PT*



*releasing worldwide all at once, date may vary based on your local timezone #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/vv78eN0LRz