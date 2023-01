Super Bowl LVII: “El Kelce Bowl”, dos hermanos cara a cara

The first set of brothers 𝙞𝙣 𝙉𝙁𝙇 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 to face each other in the Super Bowl. 🐐🐐#Bearcats | @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/Js1gNBMHwF