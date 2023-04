Draft NFL 2023: Orden de selección y cuándo es el proceso de reclutamiento

The #NFLDraft is almost here! Catch a 30-minute sneak peek of the NFL+ Draft Room livestream on @NFL Twitter at 7:30pm ET, where @RhettNFL, @MarcRoss, David Shaw and @cfrelund predict each pick of Round 1.



Full show will be available on NFL+: https://t.co/yujMxPcik9 pic.twitter.com/eL3zh0P9Ie