Actriz de ‘El Cuervo’ original señala que Bill Skarsgard no se asemeja al personaje original

Rochelle Davis doesn’t like Bill Skarsgård’s look in ‘THE CROW’, saying it’s “dingy, dirty, grungy” & makes him look like the villains he should be fighting.



She adds that they should have cast someone who resembles Brandon Lee out of respect.



(Source: https://t.co/6DaIgj9ZSs) pic.twitter.com/SKrP6R6p4a