Esta es la razón por la que piden en EUA que no se coman ostras procedentes de México

San Diego County health officials urge people to throw away oysters from Mexico until further notice. Oysters from Laguna De Guerrero Negro, Laguna Manuela, Estero Morua and Bahia Salina have been linked to 69 Norovirus cases in the County.



