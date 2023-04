FOTOS: Explosión del volcán Popocatépetl es captada desde el espacio

🔴⚠️🌋Together with the strong explosion of early night on Apr.27, the #Popocatepetl is keeping a high volcanic activity that was well visible with ash,gas and thermal anomaly in the #Sentinel2 image of Apr.26. #Mexico #Amarillofase2 #Eruption #Volcano @JCarlos_Valerio pic.twitter.com/5EzBBueKj2