Pesca en costas de México es amenazada por pez diablo

Speaking of spooky, how about the "Pez Diablo" (Hypostomus plecostomus) on #TeamFresh, introduced to Mexico (and elsewhere)... eyes glow red in the night, can withstand dessication/live out of water for days, and heavily spined/armored. A true "horror"! #FreshVsSaltyFish pic.twitter.com/RL8ayUKOmO