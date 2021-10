GALERÍA: Se han encontrado más de 100 esqueletos de mamuts en las obras de Santa Lucía

Mamuts encontrados en Santa Lucía

Mammoth bones are pictured at a site where archaeologists and workers of Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) work and where more than 100 mammoth skeletons have been identified, along with a mix of other ice age mammals, at an area where a new international airport is currently being built, in Zumpango, near Mexico City, Mexico September 8, 2020. Picture taken September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero