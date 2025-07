Por quinto año consecutivo, Totalplay es reconocido como el internet más rápido de México

For the fifth consecutive year, Totalplay has won the Speedtest Award for Fastest Fixed Network in Mexico, achieving a Q1–Q2 2025 Speed Score of 65.03, with peak download speeds of 486.19 Mbps and peak upload speeds of 318.96 Mbps—congratulations to the Totalplay team for consistently delivering outstanding speed and performance! https://www.speedtest.net/awards/mexico/2025?award_type=isp&time_period=q1-q2