Diferencias entre los tenis Nike originales y los pirata

It’s time for the next gen to share the throne. 👑



Step into the LeBron XX—the most luxe, sleekest, and lightest-weight edition from the “Chosen One” yet. @KingJames is never done building his legacy. It’s now time to build yours.



Learn more: https://t.co/Bbj5eIq3te pic.twitter.com/6H6AuiyqdX