¡Arctic Monkeys regresa a México! Esta es la fecha de su concierto 2023

Arctic Monkeys play Foro Sol in Mexico City on October 6th with support from @fontainesdublin and @Backseat_Luv

Tickets go on sale at 2pm local time on 18th April. Sign up at https://t.co/j1hCeXFZBM before 4pm local time on 13th April local time to access pre-sale pic.twitter.com/9AEjlGW2fw