Mujer escapa con 20 perritos de la invasión en Ucrania

A car full of French bulldogs.



Olena Lukash evacuated her dogs from the war zone near Kyiv. She drove 350 km to safety. She wrote that she managed to leave the place 1 hour before the shootout started. I counted 22 French bulldogs in her car.



Source: Facebook Олена Лукаш.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/kvaPLK0OqL