Mexico marks its 210th anniversary of independence from Spain in Mexico CityA general view shows a Mexico flag flutters on the closed Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico September 15, 2020, before ceremonies pertaining to Mexico’s 210th independence anniversary start. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexico marks its 210th anniversary of independence from Spain in Mexico CityPresidential guards keep watch in front of the National Palace (background) in Mexico City, Mexico September 15, 2020, before ceremonies pertaining to Mexico’s 210th independence anniversary start. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexico marks its 210th anniversary of independence from Spain in Mexico CityA general view shows the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 15, 2020, before ceremonies pertaining to Mexico’s 210th independence anniversary start. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexico marks its 210th anniversary of independence from Spain in Mexico CityA view of Zocalo square before Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shouts the “Cry of Independence” as Mexico marks its 210th anniversary of independence from Spain, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Así se ve el Zócalo capitalino esta noche
El centro de la CDMX lució completamente solo ante la contingencia sanitaria por la COVID-19
El Zócalo de la Ciudad de México luce esta noche vacío, debido a quese llevará a cabo el Grito de Independencia este 15 de septiembre sin gente.
Los establecimientos comerciales del Centro Histórico se mantuvieron cerrados hasta el término de las festividades patrias el 16 de septiembre.
Durante la noche se encendieron las luminarias y en la plancha se podía observar el mapa de México en loc colores verde, blanco y rojo.
