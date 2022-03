ONU aprueba ayuda humanitaria y cese de hostilidades en Ucrania

🗳️ #Ukraine | The @UN General Assembly adopts a trans-regional resolution proposed by 🇫🇷 and 🇲🇽 calling for:



➡️ an immediate cessation of hostilities

➡️ the protection of civilians

➡️ respect for international humanitarian law



✅ 140 Member States voted in favor.