¿Te apuntas? Uber regalará casi 20 mil pesos por dejar de utilizar tu coche; requisitos y cómo participar

Uber's new One Less Car trial 🚴‍♂️🚶‍♀️🚌:

• 175 LA drivers get $1,000 to give up cars

• July 22 - August 25

• Use public transit, rideshares, or bikes

• Apply online, 18+, live in LA, drive >3x/week

• Document experience via app pic.twitter.com/ObDgOEa7xC